Celtic vs St Mirren: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Celtic against St Mirren on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Celtic will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 matches when they face St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday. The defending champions lost to the same opponents in the reverse fixture and that still remains the hosts' only defeat in the league so far this season.

St Mirren will take confidence from how they beat Celtic 2-0 at home earlier this season to try and do the double over them. However, they have been struggling in the league as they only have one win in their last nine matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Celtic vs St Mirren : date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs St Mirren Date: January 18, 2023 Kick-off: 7:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Jan 19) Venue: Celtic Park

How to watch Celtic vs St Mirren on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will not be broadcast but you can watch it on Celtic TV.

In the United States (US), the match will not be broadcast but you can watch it on Celtic TV.

In India, the match will be available to stream on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Celtic TV UK N/A Celtic TV India N/A Voot Select

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Celtic team news and squad Full-back Greg Taylor is the only injury concern for Celtic ahead of their league game against St Mirren. Sead Haksabanovic, James McCarthy, Anthony Ralston and Stephen Welsh have all returned to the squad after having recovered from their injuries. Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Bernabei; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda Position Players Goalkeepers Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard Defenders Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery Midfielders Mooy, Turnbull, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor Forwards Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Filipe St Mirren team news and squad

Charles Dunne and Ethan Erhahon are set to return to the matchday squad after having served their suspensions. Marcus Fraser will be unavailable for selection due as he is set to sit out his second game from his two-match ban.

Possible St Mirren XI: Carson; Gallagher, Shaughnessy, Dunne; Flynn, Baccus, Gogic, Tanser; Kiltie; Brophy, Main