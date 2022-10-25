Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Shakhtar Donetsk will travel to Scotland to lock horns in the Champions League against Celtic on Tuesday at Celtic Park.
The Hoops remain winless in the continental competition and would hope to amend that record in front of their home fans. They head into this fixture off the back of a breathtaking 4-3 away victory against Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, and should they earn three points again in midweek it would be their first Champions League win at home since the 2013-14 season.
On the other hand, Shakhtar held group leaders Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw on matchday four and will be brimming with confidence before taking on Celtic. They are unbeaten in their last three matches and a victory on Tuesday will be a major boost to their round of 16 chances, especially if Madrid beat RB Leipzig in the other match.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk date & kick-off time
Game:
Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Date:
October 25/26, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00 pm BST / 3:00 pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 26)
Venue:
Celtic Park, Glasgow
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Where to watch Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the match is available to stream live on Paramount+.
BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate is showing the game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
UK
India
NA
SonyLIV
Celtic squad and team news
Celtic will be without the services of their skipper Callum McGregor as he is out with a knee injury. Carl Starfelt will also be unavailable for this fixture.
Meanwhile, Jota and David Turnbull could be included in the matchday squad after a lengthy injury layoff.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O'Riley, Mooy, Hatate; Haksabanovic, Abada, Furuhashi
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist
Defenders
Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Ralston, Welsh, Juranovic
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest
Forwards
Giakoumakis, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Abada, Neves Filipe, Maeda
Shakhtar Donetsk squad & team news
A cruciate ligament rupture is set to keep full-back Viktor Kornienko out of action until around next year. Shakhtar will also miss Yukhym Konoplya, Victor Kornienko and Oleg Ocheretko for this fixture.
There should not be many changes from the XI that held Madrid to a draw, with Lassina Traore continuing as an option for an impact forward.
Shakhtar Donetsk possible XI: Trubin; Taylor, Bondar, Kryvtsov, Mykhaylichenko; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Traore
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Shevchenko, Puzankov, Pyatov, Trubin
Defenders
Kryvtsov, Bondar, Mykhaylichenko, Matviienko, Taylor, Konoplia, Faryna, Kozik, Korniienko
Midfielders
Stepanenko, Totovytskyi, Sudakov, Shved, Mudryk, Zubkov, Djurasek, Bondarenko, Ocheretko, Petriak
Forwards
Traore, Sikan, Kulakov, Topalov