Celtic vs Kilmarnock: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic will be aiming to progress to the Scottish League Cup final when they will face Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on Saturday.
Both sides faced each other in the Scottish Premiership last weekend, with the league leaders claiming a 2-0 win. Celtic are in fact unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions and have played fluent attacking football, scoring 65 goals in 21 league games.
Kilmarnock, meanwhile, beat Dundee United in the quarter-final to seal their passage to the last four. They are a tough side to break down and will look to stage an upset to book a place in the final on February 26.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Celtic vs Kilmarnock: date & kick-off time
Game:
Celtic vs Kilmarnock
Date:
January 14, 2023
Kick-off:
5:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST
Venue:
Celtic Park
How to watch Celtic vs Kilmarnock on TV & live stream online
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 1, with streaming options available on Viaplay UK.
In the United States (US), the match will be broadcast on Paramount+.
In India, the match will not be shown on TV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
UK
Viaplay Sports 1
Viaplay UK
India
N/A
N/A
Celtic team news and squad
Celtic will be without James McCarthy due to a hamstring injury, with Stephen Welsh and Anthony Ralston also out with injuries.
New signing Tomoki Iwata, meanwhile, could make his debut on Saturday.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate; Jota, Maeda, Furuhashi
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist
Defenders
Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Ralston, Welsh, Juranovic, Taylor
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest
Forwards
Giakoumakis, Furuhashi, Haksabanovic, Abada, Jota, Maeda
Kilmarnock team news and squad
Kilmarnock wil be without Jeriel Dorsett and Innes Cameron due to injuries. However, Kyle Lafferty is set to return after a lengthy suspension due to off-field conduct.
Possible Kilmarnock XI: Walker; Wright, Taylor, Stokes; Mayo, McKenzie, Polworth, Power, Chrisene; Robinson, Lafferty
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hemming, Walker, Woods
Defenders
Taylor, Stokes, Mayo, Wright, Dorsett, Sanders, Waters, Chrisene, Alebiosu, Hodson
Midfielders
Donnelly, Mclnroy, Power, Alston, Polworth, Lyons, Murray, Watson
Forwards
Jones, McKenzie, Armstrong, Warnock, Doidge, Lafferty, Shaw, Vassell, Robinson, Cameron, Connell