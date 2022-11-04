How to watch and stream Celtic against Dundee on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Celtic will look to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a heavy defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League. They host Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park on Saturday. The home side are on an incredible run of form in the league and sit four points clear of Rangers at the top having won 11 of their 12 matches. They are currently on a 30-game unbeaten streak at home and have not lost against the Tangerines since 2014. Needless to say, Ange Postecoglou's men will be hungry for the three points to further consolidate their position at the top and also to extend the unbeaten streak.

Dundee, meanwhile, are winless in their last three matches and have lost two successive games. They have struggled on the road in this campaign and have won just once in their last nine matches across all competitions.

Celtic vs Dundee United: date & kick-off time

Game: Celtic vs Dundee United Date: November 5, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00pm GMT / 8:30pm IST/ 11am ET Venue: Celtic Park

How to watch Celtic vs Dundee United on TV & live stream online

The match is not available for broadcast in the U.K & U.S.A.

In India, the match can be live streamed on Voot Select.