'Catfish' - USWNT stars Catarina Macario and Mia Fishel unveil new joint nickname ahead of potential Chelsea debuts

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT duo posted on social media platform Instagram that they have a new nickname together: 'Catfish.'

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Macario, who joined the Blues on a three-year deal from Lyon in the summer, is one of the most exciting prospects in all of women's soccer after she helped lead Lyon to a UEFA Champions League title in 2021. However, she missed the 2022/23 season with a torn ACL.

Fishel joined the Blues in August from Mexican side Tigres, where she scored 38 goals in 48 games, helping lead them to an Apertura tile.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues take on Tottenham in their WSL opener Sunday.