Casemiro sees RED! Man Utd star sent off for studs-up tackle on Charly Alcaraz with Brazilian set to miss FOUR MATCHES

Gill Clark
|
Casemiro Southampton 2022-23Getty
Manchester UnitedCasemiroManchester United vs SouthamptonSouthamptonPremier League

Manchester United lost key midfielder Casemiro to a red card in the first half of Sunday's Premier League clash with Southampton at Old Trafford.

  • Casemiro sent off against Southampton
  • Sees red for foul on Charly Alcaraz
  • Will now miss four games

WHAT HAPPENED? United suffered a huge blow in the first half of Sunday's Premier League clash against Southampton. The Red Devils lost Casemiro to a red card for a studs-up tackle on Alcarez. The Brazilian was initially booked for the tackle but the yellow card was upgraded to a red after a VAR review. The sending off is Casemiro's second of the season which means he will be hit with a four-game ban.

🏆 TOP STORY: Should Kylian Mbappe have been sent off?

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Who should sign Harry Kane this summer?

🚨 MUST READ: SIX Man Utd games Ten Hag won with clever half-time subs

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news will be a big blow to Erik ten Hag and United as Casemiro has become a key player for the Red Devils in his first season at the eclub. The Brazilian will now miss United's next four games including the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham and Premier League matches against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton after the international break.

DID YOU KNOW: Casemiro is the first player to receive two red cards in a single Premier League season for Manchester United since Nemanja Vidic in 2013-14.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Casemiro 2022-23GettyCasemiro VAR 2022-23GettyCasemiro 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils head to Seville on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie. Ten Hag's side are favourites to progress after a 4-1 win in the first leg at Old Trafford.

Editors' Picks