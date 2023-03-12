Casemiro sees RED! Man Utd star sent off for studs-up tackle on Charly Alcaraz with Brazilian set to miss FOUR MATCHES

- Casemiro sent off against Southampton
- Sees red for foul on Charly Alcaraz
- Will now miss four games
WHAT HAPPENED? United suffered a huge blow in the first half of Sunday's Premier League clash against Southampton. The Red Devils lost Casemiro to a red card for a studs-up tackle on Alcarez. The Brazilian was initially booked for the tackle but the yellow card was upgraded to a red after a VAR review. The sending off is Casemiro's second of the season which means he will be hit with a four-game ban.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news will be a big blow to Erik ten Hag and United as Casemiro has become a key player for the Red Devils in his first season at the eclub. The Brazilian will now miss United's next four games including the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham and Premier League matches against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton after the international break.
DID YOU KNOW: Casemiro is the first player to receive two red cards in a single Premier League season for Manchester United since Nemanja Vidic in 2013-14.
WHAT NEXT? The Red Devils head to Seville on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie. Ten Hag's side are favourites to progress after a 4-1 win in the first leg at Old Trafford.