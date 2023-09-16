'There's no other reason' - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti explains Jude Bellingham's sublime start to life at the Bernabeu after €103m summer transfer

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has explained the flying start Jude Bellingham has made following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham is La Liga top-scorer

Midfielder also shone for England

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham has enjoyed a superb start to life in Madrid, scoring four goals in first five games for the Spanish giants. The 20-year-old was also in exceptional form as England beat Scotland 3-1 in midweek, playing a pivotal role in the Three Lions' victory at Hampden Park.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti was keen to sing his praises in his pre-match press conference on Saturday ahead of Los Blancos return to domestic action against Real Sociedad, saying: "Good players with personality suffer a bit less than the others. There's no other reason. A player with personality above all, more than quality, means that an important shirt like Real Madrid's doesn't weigh so much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: "Bellingham is being assessed right now based on what he's doing on the pitch, and he's doing well," he added. Maybe he wasn't as well-known because he played in Germany, he didn't have the role he has now, playing for an important club in an important league.''

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID?: Los Blancos host Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu this weekend, bidding to extend their current unbeaten start to the new season.