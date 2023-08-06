Former USWNT striker Carli Lloyd has criticised coach Vlatko Andonovski after his team crashed out of the Women's World Cup.

Lloyd questions USWNT coach Andonovski

USWNT lose to Sweden on penalties in RO16

Earliest ever World Cup exit

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning World champions were once again among the favourites to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, but were dumped out of the round of 16 on penalties by Sweden on Sunday. After the match, the USWNT's all-time record goalscorer Carli Lloyd was critical of coach Andonovski.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Fox Sports after the match, Lloyd said: "He took a very tough position coming off the back of Jill Ellis, winning two World Cups, not an easy position to come into. I think just from 2019, we didn't see a whole lot of change throughout the squad and it's been the same recurring themes – how are we creating chances, how are finishing chances, it's many years of this. I don't think these tactical question marks have just sprung in this world cup. There are definitely some questions that need to be asked and a lot of evaluating to be done."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT won both the 2019 and 2015 editions of the tournament, and before Sunday had never been eliminated from a World Cup before the semi-final stage. Against Sweden they put in their best performance of the competition, but couldn't find a way past inspired goalkeeper Zećira Mušović in a goalless draw.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT is in a period of transition, but Andonovski has come under widespread criticism for his side's lack of goal-threat and incohesive performances. He's never been under such pressure during his four-year tenure in charge.