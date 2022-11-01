Cancelo makes Man City future vow after overcoming tough start to life in England

Joao Cancelo has vowed to spend “many more years” at Manchester City after overcoming a tough start to his time in English football.

Portuguese joined Blues in 2019

Took a while to get going

One of the world's best full-backs

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile Portugal international completed a move to the Etihad Stadium from Juventus in 2019 but initially struggled to make the desired impact and was far from being a guaranteed starter under Pep Guardiola. He is now a two-time Premier League title winner and a key component in the Blues’ plans, with a reputation established as one of the most creative and destructive full-backs on the planet.

WHAT THEY SAID: Cancelo has told City Magazine of his experiences to date and plans for the future: “Manchester City was the most important step I took in my career. Of course, I've been in big clubs such as Benfica, Valencia, Inter, Juventus. But I think that, right now, Manchester City is in another level. I decided to come here, but of course, the first six months weren't very good. I needed a period to adapt. But now I'm much more integrated here and I hope to stay many more years, because here is where I feel good.

“I can talk about this, because after my mistake against Liverpool last month - an individual mistake who gave the three points to Liverpool - the people supported me, and I felt the love from our fans, and I want to give it back to them in the future. I want to give them titles because it's the best way to repay them for the support they have given me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo committed to a new contract with City back in February, with those terms set to keep him in his current surroundings until at least the summer of 2027.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? The 28-year-old is fast closing in on 150 appearances for City, with only four more required in order to hit that mark, with City set to be back in Champions League action on Wednesday when playing host to Sevilla.