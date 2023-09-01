'My best memories' - Callum Hudson-Odoi pens emotional goodbye to Chelsea after ending 16-year stint to join Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson-Odoi has left Chelsea after being at the club for 16 years. The midfielder penned a letter to the London giants via Instagram.

WHAT HAPPENED? Callum Hudson-Odoi was acquired by Nottingham Forest from Chelsea on the last day of the transfer window. The Blues will get an initial £5 million, with the potential for add-ons to bring the total to £8 million.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: The midfielder captioned his post:

To the Blue Army:

The time has come for me to bid Chelsea FC farewell. For the longest time, Chelsea has been my home. I spent the best part of my childhood, teenage years, and early manhood wearing a Chelsea shirt. My best memories will always be playing in front of you all at The Bridge. I will embark on this new pathway, but before I do, I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey and everyone who has supported me so far.

Until we meet again…

CHO 💙

WHAT NEXT FOR HUDSON-ODOI? Hudson-Odoi is likely to make his debut for Nottingham Forest after the upcoming international Fifa break.