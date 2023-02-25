Caf Champions League: Al Ahly end Mamelodi Sundowns' impressive winning run

Mamelodi Sundowns' winning run came to an end when they drew 2-2 with Al Ahly in Saturday's Caf Champions League clash.

Shalulile and Morena netted for Masandawana

The Tshwane giants' 16-match winning run came to an end

Sundowns will now face Gallants in a cup clash

WHAT HAPPENED: Masandawana let a lead slip in their third Group B encounter which was played at WE Al Ahly Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

The deadlock was broken in the 34th minute when Cassius Mailula set up Peter Shalulile who scored his maiden goal of the season in the Champions League to hand Sundowns the lead.

However, Al Ahly came back rejuvenated after the restart and they were awarded a penalty after Percy Tau was fouled in the box, but Mohamed Hany was superbly denied by Ronwen Williams from the penalty spot.

The saved penalty didn't deter the Red Eagles as they continued to attack and they managed to level matters through Mohamed Abdelmonem who headed home Ali Maaloul's cross in the 59th minute.

The momentum was with the hosts who took the lead for the first time in the 74th minute when Hussein El Shahat controlled a long ball from goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy before beating Williams at the near-post.

However, Thapelo Morena had other ideas as the substitute denied Al Ahly a win by snatching a late equalising goal with 10 minutes left and ultimately, the entertaining match ended in a 2-2 draw.

ALL EYES ON: Mailula who continued his good form in the Champions League as he has now been directly involved in four goals from three matches in the competition.

The diminutive striker provided the assist for Shalulile's goal and he has now netted three goals and provided one assist in Africa's biggest club football tournament.

He is the joint-top scorer in the competition with three goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result saw Sundowns' impressive 16-match winning run across all competitions come to an end.

Masandawana remain at the top of the Group B standings - a point above second-placed Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan with three games left.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena has stated that they are targeting 10 points in order to book their place in the knockout phase of the lucrative tournament.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will now resume their defence of the Nedbank Cup when they face Marumo Gallants on Thursday.

The Last 16 encounter is scheduled to be played at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.