Caf Champions League: Mailula shows why he's one of the best in Africa as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Coton Sport

Cassius Mailula dazzled on the biggest stage in African club football as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Coton Sport 3-1 Friday's Caf Champions League clash.

Goals from Mailula (brace) and Morena earned Downs the win

Mailula has scored six goals in four Champions League games

Masandawana will now lock horns with Al Ahly

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana recorded their second successive win in Group B in an encounter which took place at Roumde Adjia Stadium in Cameroon.

It took just 10 minutes for the in-form Cassius Mailula to put Sundowns in the lead as he netted with a hard and low shot after the Cameroonian champions had given away possession in their own half.

The hosts couldn't cope with Mailula's unpredictable movement and the diminutive striker provided the assist for Thapelo Morena's goal a minute later as Masandawana doubled their lead.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena's side then lost concertation at the back on the half-hour mark and they were punished by 18-year-old Patient Wassou who beat goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to pull one back for the home side.

However, Mailula remained a constant threat to the Coton defence with his sharp runs and he grabbed his brace as the visitors restored their two-goal lead two minutes before half-time.

Coton came back rejuvenated following their half-time team talk with the club's co-coach Ernest Agbor, but the home side never seriously tested Williams in the second-half.

Ultimately, the match ended in a 3-1 win in favour of Sundowns who had started their Group B campaign with a 1-0 win over Sudanese champions Al Hilal Omdurman in Tshwane last weekend.

ALL EYES ON: Mailula proved that he is among the best strikers in Africa at the moment by producing a brilliant performance in Garoua.

The 21-year-old starlet grabbed two well-taken goals and an assist. He has now scored three goals in two matches in the group stage for the 2016 African champions.

Mailula is now the outright top scorer in this season's Champions League with three goals having also netted three times in the qualifying rounds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is the Tshwane giants' 18th win in a row across all competitions and they are among the most in-form clubs on the continent.

The Brazilians are looking to win to their Champions League group for the fourth year running and also go all the way to the final and win the title for the second time.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will now face Egyptian football powerhouse Al Ahly in another Group B encounter on February 25 at WE Al Ahly Stadium in Cairo.

Sundowns are undefeated in their last three matches against Al Ahly and they will be looking to make it three consecutive wins against the 10-time African champions.