Cacareno vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Cacareno against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Real Madrid are set to take on fourth-division outfit Cacereno for a place in the last-16 of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

Los Blancos returned to competitive action after the World Cup break with a 2-0 winner over Real Valladolid in La Liga. Now they will shift their focus to the domestic cup competition, a tournament they have not managed to win since 2013-14. Indeed, they have bagged the Copa del Rey title only twice since 1993 and will be determined to win this edition after a gap of almost a decade.

Meanwhile, Cacereno beat Cordoba and Girona in the first two rounds of the competition to set up a date with the capital-based side. They are currently in the sixth spot in the fourth-division league table and are on a seven-game unbeaten run heading into this fixture.

Cacereno vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Cacereno vs Real Madrid Date: January 3, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT / 1:30am IST (January 4) Venue: Estadio Príncipe Felipe

How to watch Cacereno vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can catch the game live on ESPN+.

There is no live streaming or telecast of this match on any OTT platform or TV channel in the United Kingdom & India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

The fourth-division team will be relying on David Grande for the goals while goalkeeper Ivan Moreno will be guarded by a four-man backline. They do not have any injury concerns before the match.

Real Madrid will be without Mariano Diaz with an ankle problem. However, Eder Militao has returned to training and can be included in the matchday squad.

Carlo Ancelotti is likely to make several changes to the side as he wants to give opportunities to fringe players. Eden Hazard is likely to start as Vinicius Jr. might be rested along with Karim Benzema.

Real Possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Nacho, Vallejo, Odriozola; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Hazard