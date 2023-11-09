Burnley star Luca Koleosho to the USMNT?! U.S. boss Gregg Berhalter reveals he's in 'regular' contact with 19-year-old phenom

Could 19-year-old Italian-American Luca Koleosho represent the USA? USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter has revealed he's speaking with the Burnley star.

Berhalter reveals Koleosho talks

Burnley teenager has U.S. eligibility

19-year-old can represent Canada, Nigeria, U.S. & Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT boss spoke to media on Thursday in a press conference after the roster for the November international window was dropped. Notably, Milan's Christian Pulisic and Juventus's Tim Weah were absent due to injury, which sparked a question about Koleosho - an individual who can play the wing role of the two main absentees in November.

WHAT THEY SAID: On Thursday, the USMNT boss said: "I speak to Luca [Koleosho] regularly... everything happens in due time. We'll see what happens."

In October, Berhalter spoke on the teenager in a press conference, saying: "We are in communication. I know he's been with Italy's U-19s, he's also eligible for Canada and Nigeria. What I'd say is he's a great guy. He's doing a great job at Burnley. I'm really happy that he came into the team and was able to get a starting spot right away. It shows what type of of worker he is and how quickly he can adapt. In terms of a decision and in terms of a final outcome, that's TBD, but we'll keep you posted on that."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT need depth in both wing positions, that's certain. Brenden Aaronson can't seem to hold down a starting spot in the Bundesliga with Union Berlin, and Kevin Paredes is still a prospect in terms of competing for minutes. That leaves - behind Tim Weah and Christian Pulisic - the likes of Gio Reyna and Malik Tillman (who are both better in the 10 position), Alex Zendejas, and maybe Cade Cowell. There's no firm competition behind the two Serie A stars yet, so Koleosho certainly has a chance to break into the group.

To add to it, Weah has been playing as a defensive wingback with Juventus, so there's even more of an argument that Koleosho has potential in the group.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KOLEOSHO? The Burnley phenom has a match at the weekend, when the Clarets take on Arsenal on Sunday. Owner JJ Watt appeared optimistic for that one, despite a rough start to life in England's top flight.