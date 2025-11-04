Where to watch today's Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Chicago Bulls return to home court on Tuesday looking to regroup against a Philadelphia 76ers squad well-versed in bouncing back from adversity.

Last season, Chicago finished with a 39-43 overall record, including a 28-24 mark against Eastern Conference rivals. The Bulls put up 117.8 points per contest, shooting 47.0% from the field and 36.7% from deep, showcasing a balanced offensive approach.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia endured a difficult 2024–25 campaign, going 24-58 overall and 15-37 in conference play. Despite the struggles, the 76ers found production in transition and from their reserves, averaging 18.7 points off turnovers, 13.1 second-chance points, and 31.1 points from the bench per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Bulls will face off against the 76ers in an exciting NBA game on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers live on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, Peacock, Fubo (in-market).

Chicago Bulls team news

Josh Giddey recorded a triple-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists, Nikola Vučević chipped in 17 points, 14 boards, and four assists, while Tre Jones finished with 15 points and five assists. The Bulls shot a respectable 48% from the field and 17-of-40 from beyond the arc, but their defense couldn’t keep up. After staying within reach through the first half, Chicago’s resistance faded in the third quarter, surrendering 37 points and falling behind by as many as 25 points before the game slipped completely out of hand.

Philadelphia 76ers team news

On the other side, Kelly Oubre Jr. spearheaded the attack with 29 points on an efficient 12-of-21 shooting, while Tyrese Maxey contributed 26 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in another all-around effort. Quentin Grimes delivered a standout performance with 22 points and 13 assists, and VJ Edgecombe added 16 points off the bench. The 76ers were locked in offensively, shooting 52% from the floor and 15-of-40 from three, exploding for 73 first-half points to build an 18-point cushion at the break. They kept their foot on the gas late, capping the night with 39 points in the final period to seal a commanding blowout victory.

Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 04/13/25 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Chicago Bulls 102 - 122 02/25/25 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Chicago Bulls 110 - 142 01/26/25 NBA Chicago Bulls Philadelphia 76ers 97 - 109 12/08/24 NBA Chicago Bulls Philadelphia 76ers 100 - 108 01/03/24 NBA Philadelphia 76ers Chicago Bulls 110 - 97

