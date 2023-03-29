Brutal swipe at Lionel Messi made by president of Saudi Arabian club: 'I don't want a player who watches games from the stadium like against Bayern Munich'

- Messi slammed for Bayern performance
- Club chief wouldn't sign him for Al-Tai
- Messi yet to decide on future
WHAT HAPPENED? Turki Al-Dabaan, president of Saudi side Al-Tai, has taken aim at Messi and says he would not sign the Argentina international for his club. Messi's future remains uncertain, with his contract at PSG set to expire in the summer, but Al-Dabaan says the forward's performance in his team's Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich is why he would not want to splash out on the World Cup winner.
🏆 TOP STORY: De Gea rejects Man Utd contract offer
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: How many more goals will Messi score?
🚨 MUST READ: Latest Arsenal power rankings revealed
WHAT THEY SAID: “I do not want to sign a world-class player in my team who is saturated and watches the match from the stadium like Messi in front of Bayern Munich,” Al Dhabaan told Saudi Arabian TV channel SBC.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi and PSG have been heavily criticised after another disappointing exit from Europe's top competition. Philipp Lahm said Messi looked "helpless and desperate" during their round of 16 tie as Bayern ran out 3-0 aggregate winners. The 35-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, while speculation continues about a possible return to Barcelona or a transfer to MLS.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGettyGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentina star is set to return to PSG action on Sunday, April 2 against Lyon in Ligue 1.
Where should Lionel Messi play next season?
Thanks for voting.
Where should Lionel Messi play next season?
Editors' Picks
- 'Players missing sitters, what magic must Broos perform?
- Given Msimango: Everything you need to know about Chiefs new boy & Pirates transfer target
- 'Broos like Pitso, but should resign if Bafana lose'
- What Msimango, Ditlhokwe arrivals mean for Mathoho & co
- PSL Transfers: Burnley to battle Downs for Percy Tau