WATCH: 'I'm f*cking staying' - Bruno Guimaraes sends clear message to Newcastle fans during Sheffield United rout after signing new long-term contract with the Magpies

Bruno Guimaraes sent a message to the Newcastle fans after agreeing to sign a new five-year contract with the club.

Guimaraes' message to Newcastle fans

Scored in Newcastle's 8-0 win over Sheffield

Brazilian to sign new five-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian midfielder is close to signing the dotted lines that will extend his stay at St. James' Park for five more years. On Sunday during Newcastle United's 8-0 drubbing of Sheffield United in the Premier League, Guimaraes scored his club's second goal and then celebrated in front of the fans. He was also heard screaming 'I'm f*cking staying' towards the gallery, thus confirming the news of him signing a contract extension.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new deal will keep the midfielder at the club until June 2028 and Newcastle are set to include a £100 million (€115m/$122m) release clause in the contract.

WHAT NEXT? Eddie Howe's side will be next in action against an in-form Manchester City side in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday.