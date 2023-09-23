'Class from Bruno!' - NFL legend & Burnley co-owner JJ Watt can't help but salute Man Utd star Fernandes's incredible volleyed goal as he sends rousing half-time message

Burnley co-owner JJ Watt has sent a half-time message to Burnley fans on social media in their match against Manchester United!

Watt posts halftime remark

Praises Bruno Fernandes' opener

Says 'big second half' awaits

WHAT HAPPENED? The post praised the opening goal for Man Utd courtesy of Bruno Fernandes, as he volleyed home a superb finish, but hyped up the second-half of the match after a contentious first 45 minutes that saw Jonny Evans' opening goal ruled out by VAR.

Watt ends it with a promotional cheer for his side saying "Let's go Burnley!!!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Watt has taken to social media all season to help promote and generate excitement around the newly-promoted English side after becoming a co-owner in the off-season.

WHAT NEXT FOR BURNLEY? They'll look to turn around the match after being down 1-0 at halftime.