Bruno Fernandes completes €55m Man Utd move

The Red Devils have finally got their man, with the Portugal international midfielder moving to Old Trafford from Sporting on a long-term contract

have completed the €55 million (£47m/$60m) signing of Bruno Fernandes from , with the midfielder penning a five-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford.

A long-running transfer saga has finally been brought to a close, with the Red Devils snapping up the Portugal international after pursuing him throughout the winter window .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made reinforcements in the engine room a top priority for January.

With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay sidelined through injury, United have found themselves short in an important area of the field.

Fernandes’ arrival should help to address those shortfalls, with the 25-year-old arriving in English football with a big reputation.

This is not the first spell that the 25-cap Portuguese has spent outside of his homeland, with a four-year spell in between 2013 and 2017 seeing Fernandes turn out for and .

It is, however, over recent seasons that his stock has risen considerably.

United are buying into his current ability and future potential, with the hope being that value can be found in a big-money transfer.

Fernandes will need to hit the ground running, having arrived in Manchester midway through another inconsistent campaign for the Red Devils, and will face added pressure from his price tag.

Solskjaer, though, having made a classy operator his top target, is confident that a shrewd piece of business has been carried out.

With another option brought into United’s midfield, attention can now turn to the pursuit of further firepower.

Marcus Rashford remains on the treatment table, with Solskjaer conceding after a 1-0 derby win over Manchester City that was not enough to book a place in the Carabao Cup final that he wants to bolster his attacking ranks .

He said: “We need more goalscorers, more goals, someone who wants to break their nose or toe to score.

“It doesn’t always have to be nice goals. I need to challenge them more.”

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be done before the 11pm deadline on Friday.

United will, however, have Fernandes at their disposal when they return to action on Saturday with a Premier League home date against .