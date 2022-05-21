'I have an idea' – Brentford's Eriksen not yet 100% sure on future transfer

Christian Eriksen says he has "an idea" of where he will be playing next season but is not 100 per cent sure.

The attacking midfielder has impressed in his brief spell at Brentford as he made his way back into the game following a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer.

The Denmark international's contract expires this summer and he must make a decision regarding his next move.

What has Eriksen said about his future?

Eriksen, 30, says he is not sure what his next step will be, but staying at Brentford is an option.

"I don't know what the future holds," he told BBC Sport. "It will be a decision from a sporting perspective but also be a family perspective going into the decision of where we're going to go."

Asked if Brentford are in the conversation, he said: "They are, they definitely are. I haven't made up my mind 100% of where I'm going.

"I have an idea, but what's going to happen I don't know. But Brentford are definitely in the category of one of the clubs."

Eriksen's changed perspective

The former Tottenham and Ajax star admitted that his priorities have changed slightly because of the cardiac arrest he suffered last year, but he still wants to compete for silverware.

He added: "I've always wanted to win trophies. I'm always on the competitive side, I always want to be the best version possible in any way, playing at the highest level possible.

"In the end it takes time and also it changes perspective if something like that happens and how my family reacts.

"Just the feeling of being with my family is more important, not that it wasn't important before, but you just realise: 'Oh, this is something that I care about even more now'."

