Brentford boss Thomas Frank has given his verdict on Romeo Beckham following the forward's loan switch from Inter Miami.

WHAT HAPPENED? Brentford manager Thomas Frank has revealed Romeo Beckham has the opportunity to stay beyond his loan spell from Inter Miami. The Bees coach believes the 20-year-old forward, who will remain with Brentford B for the remainder of the season, is a promising player.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah, I've seen him," Frank said. "I think he's an interesting player. We hope, of course, like a lot of others that he can make it to the first team.

"Yeah, [he is] promising. Anyone who has got a contract here - be it a permanent deal or loan deal - there is always the opportunity to stay, of course."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beckham, the son of former England captain David, has been training with Brentford's B side since the conclusion of the MLS season in September and will further aid his development in west London after impressing coaches. He revealed he has 'never been so excited' after extending the move and will be hoping to catch Frank's eye.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRENTFORD AND ROMEO BECKHAM? The Bees host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday while the B team face Aston Villa in the Premier League Cup on Friday, January 13.