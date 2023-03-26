Brazilian FA CONFIRM interest in Carlo Ancelotti amid mounting pressure on Real Madrid boss

Carlo Ancelotti is the Brazilian Football Association's (CBF) top candidate to take over as national team coach, president Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

Ancelotti linked to Brazil job

CBF president confirmed interest

No contact between Brazil and coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Ancelotti has repeatedly been linked with the Selecao job since previous coach Tite's exit after the World Cup in Qatar last year. Despite Real Madrid and Ancelotti denying in February that there has been any contact with the South American nation, Brazil stars Rodrygo and Ederson have suggested there is more to the story. CBF president Rodrigues has broken his silence about the Selecao's search for a new manager and says they would be happy to bring in a revered figure like Ancelotti.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ancelotti is unanimously respected among players. Not only Ronaldo Nazario or Vinicius Jr but all those that have played for him," he said to Reuters. "I really admire him for his honesty in the way he works and how constant his work is. He needs no introductions. He is really a top coach who he has several achievements and we hope he can have even more."

He added: "Ancelotti is not only the players' favourite but it seems the fans' too. Everywhere I go in Brazil, in every stadium, he is the first name the supporters ask me about. They talk about him in a very affectionate way, in recognition of an exemplary work he has done in his career. Let's have faith in God, wait for the appropriate time and we'll see if we can make it happen as we look for the new coach of the Brazilian national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti is contracted to Madrid until the summer of 2024 but is under growing pressure as his side sit 12 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona. Rodrigues has denied that the CBF have already opened talks with the Italian, insisting they must handle the situation with respect.

"We will be very ethical in our approach and respect the contracts that are in place," he said. "We also greatly respect the work that is done by any coach and his club to get there and make any kind of approach, it would be a lack of respect for the president of the clubs in question. Therefore, we have the patience to wait for the right moment so that we can hold these conversations. Nothing is really defined yet to say the name [of the next coach] for sure, but it's within this line, you understand? We need a coach who has the players' respect and admiration."

WHAT NEXT FOR ANCELOTTI? The coach will remain focused on life at Real Madrid for now, with his side taking on Real Valladolid on April 2.