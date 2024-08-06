Brazil stuns world champion Spain in Olympic semifinals, advance to Gold medal match vs USWNT

The Selecao are through to the final after shocking the reigning World Champions in Olympic semifinal

Brazil made their mark in Marseilles, defeating world champions Spain, 4-2, in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics. Brazil will now face the USWNT on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET for the much anticipated Gold Medal match.

It took just six minutes for the Selecao to get on the scoreboard, and it was a bit of a disastrous moment for the world champions. The ball was played back to Cata Coll in goal, and as the goalkeeper went to clear the ball, it was deflected off Irene Paredes right back into the net.

In what was predicted to be a dominant contest from Spain, it went quite the opposite. With 4 minutes of extra time in the first half, Gabi Portilho scored a right-footed shot from the center of the box to find the bottom right corner. And after the first 45 minutes, Brazil, without Marta, were up 2-0. The Selecao legend was suspended for the match after being sent off previously in the group stage against Spain.

The second-half saw more Brazilian flair - and attacking chances. Substitute Adriana struck a beauty only to kiss the crossbar - she then followed her shot and headed in for a close-range 3-0 lead.

But Spain didn't give up at that point.

In the 85th minute Salma Paralluelo scored a header from the right side of the six-yard box to the bottom left corner to get on the scoreboard. Not long after, Alexia Putellas had a solid shot from outside the box, but a miraculous save stopped the the ball from zipping into the bottom right corner.

Brazil would go on to get one more in stoppage-time, with Kerolin netting in the 91st minute.

Spain would have the last word of the game, but it would be too little, too late. After 90 minutes of regulation, 15 minutes of stoppage-time would prove to be enough - but not enough for Spain to crawl back. Paralluelo bagged another with minutes to spare.

THE MVP: Gabi Portilho

The winger scored the second goal of the match, securing Brazil's lead into the second half. Portilho finished off of a one-timed through ball with her right foot, putting Brazil up 2-0.

THE BIG LOSER: Spain's backline

Spain's biggest stars didn't show up on a day in which they really needed them, but this was a disaster for the entire Spain defense. The back four couldn't figure out the pressure from Brazil, and one moment even resulted in an own goal.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL?

Brazil will face the U.S. women's national team on Saturday in the Gold Medal match. It will be a rematch of the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup final from March, when the U.S. claimed victory 1-0.

