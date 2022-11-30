Brazil legend Pele re-admitted to hospital amid cancer battle as doctors confirm heart problem
- Pele taken into hospital
- Arrived with swelling all over body
- Chemotherapy not responding to tumours
WHAT HAPPENED? Pele was taken into the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil by his wife Marcia Aoki and a caregiver on Tuesday, according to ESPN Brazil. They state that he arrived unscheduled as a result of swelling all over his body, unlike previous, scheduled visits.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 82-year-old has been in and out of hospital with increasing regularity in recent years. He underwent surgery to remove a tumour on his colon in September 2021 and spent a period in intensive care, but has been undergoing chemotherapy in the time since.
AND WHAT'S MORE: ESPN Brazil's report states that medical staff identified 'decompensated heart failure' when attempting to diagnose Pele's swelling, with the legend arriving restless and confused. It is also said he now struggles to feed himself. Further tests are being carried out on November 30 to properly assess his condition, with no idea about a potential discharge. They hope to identify the organs compromised by the cancer in their testing, with his body not responding to chemotherapy.
