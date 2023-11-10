Brazil international Kerolin named NWSL MVP after brilliant 10-goal campaign for North Carolina Courage

Brazil international and North Carolina Courage star Kerolin Nicoli has been named 2023 NWSL MVP after an outstanding campaign from the attacker.

Kerolin named NWSL MVP

First South American to win award

Tore ACL on final day of regular season

WHAT HAPPENED? The NWSL announced Friday that the North Carolina Courage star was selected as the 2023 NWSL MVP, becoming the first South American and fourth international to win the award. She is the first Courage player to win the award.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazil international tore her ACL in the final match of the NWSL regular season against Washington Spirit, a 1-0 victory that secured their birth in the postseason. Despite the setback on the final day, there's still lots to be proud of for the 23-year-old who was the Golden Boot runner-up with 10 goals - a career high - and three assists during the regular season.

DID YOU KNOW? The Courage won the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup for the second-straight year this season, becoming the first club to win it consecutively. Kerolin opened the scoring for the Courage in their 2-0 victory over Racing Louisville in the final.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

USA Today Sports

WHAT NEXT FOR KEROLIN? Unfortunately, as mentioned, Kerolin suffered a season-ending injury, and will now spend a lengthy time on the sidelines recovering.