Blow for Brazil & Arsenal! Jesus ruled out of World Cup with injury - here's the games he could miss

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with Brazil due to a knee injury.

Jesus to miss rest of World Cup

Persistent knee issue has worsened

Likely to miss Arsenal return to Premier League action

WHAT HAPPENED? Jesus has been ruled out for up to a month with a persistent knee injury that he aggravated in Brazil's 1-0 group stage defeat to Cameroon on Friday, GOAL can confirm. He was substituted in the 64th minute and could be seen being consoled by Neymar at the end of the game. Brazil are awaiting further test results to determine the nature of the injury and the exact timeframe for his recovery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury will not just rule Jesus out of the remainder of Brazil's World Cup campaign, but several games when the Arsenal return to domestic action. If Brazil were to reach the World Cup final, Jesus would miss up to eight games. Providing he doesn't have any setbacks, his return could come against Tottenham in the north London derby on January 15.

Game Date Brazil vs South Korea (World Cup round of 16) December 5 2022 World Cup quarter-final December 9 2022 World Cup semi-final December 13 2022 World Cup final December 18 2022 Arsenal vs West Ham December 26 2022 Brighton vs Arsenal December 31 2022 Arsenal vs Newcastle January 3 2023 Oxford Utd vs Arsenal January 9 2023

AND WHAT'S MORE: Jesus has been in good form for Arsenal this season. He's scored five goals and assisted six in the Premier League and has played a part in all three of Brazil's World Cup games so far. Brazil are already sweating on Neymar's fitness ahead of facing South Korea in the last 16, with their talisman still recovering from an ankle injury sustained on matchday one.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? There is no confirmation whether Jesus will stay with the Brazil squad for the remainder of the World Cup or if he'll return to Arsenal to complete his rehabilitation process.