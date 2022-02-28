Borussia Dortmund manager Rose explains why Haaland injury comeback is taking so long

Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose has explained why Erling Haaland’s return from injury is taking longer than expected.

The prolific Norwegian striker has been out of action with a muscle complaint since January 22.

He has sat out some important games for Dortmund as they have slipped out of Europe and dropped important points in the Bundesliga, but the 21-year-old will not be rushed back.

What has been said?

Dortmund boss Rose said: “Erling is still having a few problems, he doesn’t feel comfortable with his movement yet.

"We don’t want to risk another injury or play with his health, and neither does he. It’s going to take a few more days."

How many games has Haaland missed?

Haaland was replaced 63 minutes into his last outing against Hoffenheim. Since then, he has missed six games in the Bundesliga and Europa League.

Dortmund saw their continental exploites for 2021-22 brought to a close with a 6-4 aggregate defeat to Rangers, with Haaland unable to play any part against the Scottish champions.

He was also absent for the 5-2 domestic defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen and the 1-1 draw away at Augsburg.

Dortmund remain second in the Bundesliga table, but are eight points adrift of holders Bayern Munich with 10 games left to play.

