Bodø/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's the last round of group stage fixtures - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Bodø/Glimt welcome PSV Eindhoven to face them at Aspmyra Stadion in a Group A encounter.

The hosts are out of the running for the next round but could still secure a spot in the Europa Conference League, while their visitors are hoping to overhaul Arsenal to avoid the play-off round entirely.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Bodø/Glimt vs PSV date & kick-off time

Game: Bodø/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven Date: November 3/4, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Bodø/Glimt vs PSV on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be streamed through the BT Sport App. In India, it will be shown on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK N/A BT Sport App India SonyLIV N/A

Bodø/Glimt squad & team news

It has been a tough Europa League campaign so far for Bodø/Glimt, with just four points culled from five matches overall.

That does keep them ahead of fourth-place Zurich for now however, and as long as they better the Swiss outfit's result against Arsenal here, their continental journey will continue into the new year.

Position Players Goalkeepers Lund, Khaykin, Andersen Defenders Larsen, Sampsted, Hoibraten, Wembangomo, Amundsen, Moe, Kubr, Lode, Johnsplass Midfielders Gronbaek, Vetlesen, Saltnes, A. Konradsen, M. Konradsen, Vetti, Fet, Sjovold, Hagen, Zugelj, Hussein, Berg Forwards Pellegrino, Solbakken, Espejord, Sorli, Mvuka, Salvesen

PSV squad and team news

The Dutch team will definitely be in the hat for the Europa League when the competition restarts in the new year - but at what level remains to be seen.

They are likely to go the play-off route, but if Zurich could pull off an upset for them elsewhere, victory would see them vault the Gunners to finish top of the pile.