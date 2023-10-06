Bayern Munich say NO to Jerome Boateng! German legend will not return to Bundesliga side after fans threaten to protest match over potential return

- Boateng a free agent
- Trained with Bayern with club looking to sign
- Decide against signing of defender after criticism
WHAT HAPPENED? Boateng, who is a free agent, has trained with the Bavarian team all week as there were rumours of a potential comeback owing to defensive injury issues in the club. Bayern came under criticism this week for thinking about re-signing the player even though Boateng is now involved in a court case for domestic abuse. Fans had even threatened to not attend Bayern's match against Freiburg on Sunday if the club had not severed ties with the German defender by Saturday evening.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The now 35-year-old played 363 games over 10 years with Bayern, winning nine Bundesliga championships as well as the Champions League in 2013 and 2020. He also won the 2014 World Cup with Germany.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? The club has announced that injured defenders Kim Min-Jae and Dayot Upamecano will return soon and so would Matthijs de Ligt, however, that will likely not be the case at least until after the international break.