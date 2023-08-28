'Bit of a mistake' - Trent Alexander-Arnold makes admission after avoiding red card for Liverpool against Newcastle

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a lucky escape on Sunday against Newcastle United as he avoided a red card having already made a crucial mistake earlier.

Alexander-Arnold avoids red against Newcastle

Reds win despite Van Dijk sending off

Defender accepts mistake

WHAT HAPPENED? After only six minutes, Alexander-Arnold was fortunate to avoid receiving a straight red before Anthony Gordon capitalised on his error to give Newcastle the lead. Virgil van Dijk was then dismissed inside the opening half hour for bringing down Alexander Isak. The Reds rallied forcefully with two goals from substitute Darwin Nunez to snag all three points.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if he expected referee John Brooks to dismiss him, Alexander-Arnold answered: "It’s always difficult. Especially when you’re away from home, they [decisions] can go against you. It was a bit of a mistake from me and it didn’t help with the crowd on top of me and the team. Me and the team are experienced in these things, we have played in difficult environments and have been able to pull through. To leave here with three points is a very good thing."

AND WHAT'S MORE? The England international also spoke about the win and how he proud he was of his team for staging a comeback despite having only 10 men on the pitch.

"It’s unbelievable. It was something very special out there today. You come here with a game plan, you want to dictate possession and control the game. That wasn’t the case and we’ve had to do it the hard way. We dug deep and it's something for the ages. It’s one of our best performances since the manager has come in and we’ve had some outstanding performances as a team. I think we will look back on this game as something very special," he added.

“Going down to ten men almost brings the team closer together. You have to do the extra yards and you can’t switch off. The lads that came on for us were outstanding."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez has struggled to live up to his club record fee since signing from Benfica a little more than a year ago. The Uruguayan has yet to start a game this season, but he showed his ability to sneak behind the Newcastle defence and score with two powerful finishes.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will next face off against Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday, September 3. They will be without Van Dijk and could even lose Mohammed Salah before the game as he has been linked with a move away from the Reds.