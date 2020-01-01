'Beware the wounded animal' - Ex-Liverpool midfielder Murphy backs Reds to bounce back against rivals Everton

Although Toffees fans may believe their side are favourites ahead of next weekend's clash, the ex-Reds midfielder does not see it that way

will be particularly dangerous in next weekend’s Merseyside derby against after their recent loss to , according to former midfielder Danny Murphy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side boasted a perfect record this season prior to their visit to Birmingham but were the victims of a stunning 7-2 defeat at Villa Park.

Rather than hindering the Anfield club against the Toffees, against who they have an outstanding record, Murphy believes the loss will help focus their minds and will make them even more potent versus the only remaining team that boasts a perfect four-out-of-four record.

“For the first time for many years, the blue half of the city will understandably go into the game expecting to win but in football you are best to be careful, particularly given a team as good as this Liverpool,” Murphy wrote for the Daily Mail.

“We all know Jurgen Klopp’s men have great resilience and character besides their obvious quality. They have jumped over nearly every hurdle in the past couple of seasons and bounced back from losing European finals, let alone one league game at Villa Park.

“If I was in the blue dressing-room, I would say beware the wounded animal, particularly as Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara should be all right to return.”

Murphy believes that the empty stadium is another factor that will count against the hosts.

“This is a fascinating game because of ’s revival, but they will miss the momentum they would have got from their fans,” he said.

“Liverpool will view it as a wonderful opportunity. People are questioning them for the showing at Villa and conceding three goals against Leeds so they will want to silence the critics.

“Are Liverpool capable of getting back to being more resolute and harder to play against? Of course they are. They have had the best defensive record in the Premier League for the past two years and that is achieved by good organisation, not luck.”

Liverpool are fifth in the standings, with only West Bromwich Albion having conceded more than the 13 they have let in so far this season.