The best Premier League fantasy football forwards for 2019-20

Goal takes a look at the best options in attack for the upcoming fantasy football season, plus a few cheap picks

Premier League fantasy football games will soon return for the 2019-20 season and managers are already putting their teams together.

Figuring out how best to use the budget can be a painstaking process as players attempt to spread quality across their teams, but it's usually a good idea to invest in strong forwards.

Goal-scorers usually finish the season with the highest points tallies in fantasy football, which is something that is reflected in their prices.

Ahead of the new campaign, Goal takes a look at the best forwards to select in your team, including some bargain picks.

Best fantasy football forwards

The best fantasy football forwards are, naturally, those who score goals in abundance, but also those who regularly chip in with assists.

Bonus points are also given to the players who have the most positive influence on a match, so a striker who is key to how his team attack is likely to score well.

The top forwards in fantasy football - based on price - can be seen below.

Rank Player Team Price 1 Sergio Aguero £12m 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang £11m 3 Harry Kane £11m 4 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal £9.5m 5 Roberto Firmino £9.5m

*Prices from the official Fantasy Premier League game.

Sergio Aguero | Man City | £12m

international Sergio Aguero may be getting older, but he has shown no signs of slowing down for Manchester City and is the most expensive forward in fantasy football.

There's a good reason for that: in the past five seasons he has never scored less than 160 points, breaching the 200 mark twice, and remains integral to Pep Guardiola's way of playing.

Even if Aguero isn't among the scorers himself, he is very likely to be involved in the build-up, something that he demonstrated last term with 11 assists.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Arsenal | £11m

Arsenal endured a difficult season in 2018-19, but their attacking play was one of their saving graces, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang topping the league's scoring charts.

The Gabon international bagged 22 strikes last term, but he also provided his fair share of assists, laying on his team-mates on seven occasions.

A slightly cheaper option than Aguero, 'Auba' will be expected to carry on his form into 2019-20.

Harry Kane | Tottenham | £11m

The 2018-19 Premier League season was an uninspiring one from Harry Kane's perspective as he failed to surpass the 20-goal mark having done so in the previous four campaigns.

However, his clear ability in front of goal means that he is still expected to shine for Tottenham in 2019-20 and thus remains highly valued in fantasy football.

While Kane ended a bizarre August hoodoo last term, his season was plagued by injuries and he will have to remain fit in order to justify his fee.

Alexandre Lacazette | Arsenal | £9.5m

Alexandre Lacazette didn't score as many goals for Arsenal as his strike partner Aubameyang in 2018-19, but the international still got 166 points in fantasy football.

He is a cheaper option in attack and has scored well in his first two seasons in the Premier League. However, fantasy football managers may want to wait to figure out what system Unai Emery uses before picking him.

Roberto Firmino | Liverpool | £9.5m

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane may get all the headlines, but Roberto Firmino is worth as much consideration as an option in fantasy football.

Priced under £10 million, the international represents great value for money, particularly given his history - he's scored over 150 points in each of the last four seasons.

The only concern is whether or not he will figure prominently at the start of the season, having played for his country in the Copa America.

Gabriel Jesus | Man City | £9.5m

Gabriel Jesus is still playing second fiddle to Aguero at Man City, but the fantasy football wizards have priced him relatively highly in 2019-20, suggesting he might become more of a central player.

His ability is not in doubt, but the question for those weighing up whether or not to pick him is: will he play much?

Last season, Jesus scored lower than 's Andre Gray and just marginally more than 's Shane Long, so proceed with caution.

Jamie Vardy | | £9m

Leicester City talisman Jamie Vardy scored higher than Kane, Lacazette and Firmino in 2018-19 and is a consistent force in fantasy football, yet he is valued lower than all three.

Unless Brendan Rodgers changes his mind completely, the Foxes striker will be a solid option to complement a main attacker in the game.

Marcus Rashford | Man Utd | £8.5m

The highest scoring forward in fantasy football last season, Marcus Rashford looks like he could be a decent option for 2019-20.

With doubts lingering over the future of Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford, Rashford is primed to lead the Red Devils' front line under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new regime.

The international could thrive or fail, but many will consider him worth a gamble given his relatively low price.

Best fantasy football bargain forwards

While we'd recommend not scrimping in the forward department, there are a few bargains worth considering in this season's fantasy football game.

We've got some cheaper options to mull over as you pick your team.

Raul Jimenez | | £7.5m

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez finished the season as one of the top three strikers in fantasy football, ending the campaign just 20 points behind Aguero.

Despite that, his price remains fairly low in 2019-20, something that won't be long in changing should he hit the ground running once again.

Jimenez is a very popular choice, but pay close attention to his early season form as it could be an indicator of the dreaded 'second season syndrome'.

Gerard Deulofeu | Watford | £6.5m

Former and winger Gerard Deulofeu has been designated as a striker this season and if he can emulate his performance last season, when he was involved in 15 goals, he'll be a bargain.

Article continues below

Deulofeu will not only score goals, he will set them up too, given the nature of his role for the Hornets.

Jay Rodriguez | | £6m

Once upon a time, Jay Rodriguez was a golden pick in fantasy football when he shone for Southampton. Now 29, he is back in the Premier League with Burnley and appears to have put injury woes behind him.

Rodriguez, who is worth half of Aguero, scored 22 goals in the Championship for last season and will be hoping to reach the heights he scaled in 2013-14, when he scored 15 Premier League goals.