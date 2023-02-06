'The best decision for him' - Bernardo Silva reacts to compatriot Joao Cancelo's Man City exit following Bayern move

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva feels Joao Cancelo made the right decision to leave the club in January and join Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo made a shock move to Bayern on loan at the end of the January transfer window, with the deal including a €70 million (£62m/$76m) purchase option. Bernardo was sorry to see his compatriot leave the Etihad Stadium but feels Cancelo has made the right decision.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Happy for him, because it was the path he chose to continue happily in his life," he told Eleven Sports. "Sad for the team and for me, because I won’t be able to count on him every day. He knows that he is a person that I like a lot. But he made the best decision for him and I’m really happy for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo left Manchester City after falling out with manager Pep Guardiola. The City boss has said Cancelo was allowed to leave because he needs to be playing regularly to be happy. Real Madrid were also offered the chance to sign Cancelo, but the Portugal international opted for Bayern who had been chasing his signature for four years.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? The Portugal international has two assists in his first two games for Bayern and will be aiming to add to that tally next time out against VfL Bochum on Saturday.