Friendship was put to one side in Arsenal’s loss at Manchester City, with England team-mates Ben White and Phil Foden clashing at the final whistle.

Gunners suffered 4-1 defeat at the Etihad

Blues in control of title race

Emotion spills over as pressure builds

WHAT HAPPENED? A crunch clash at the Etihad Stadium between two Premier League title hopefuls always promised to deliver fireworks, and it did not disappoint. City dominated proceedings across 90 action-packed minutes, with Kevin De Bruyne bagging a brace while John Stones and Erling Haaland also got in on the act in a 4-1 win for the defending champions. Understandably disappointed with their display, tempers threatened to boil over in the Arsenal camp as White became caught up in a shoving match with Foden – leading to players from both sides having to intervene.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is unclear what was said between White and Foden, but the Arsenal defender made a beeline for the City forward during the post-game handshakes and grabbed hold of the 22-year-old’s collar before the likes of Bernardo Silva, Haaland and Ruben Dias stepped in.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal could have done with some of that passion being displayed in their recent Premier League outings, with Mikel Arteta seeing his side collect just three points from the last 12 on offer to let City close to within two points while boasting a couple of games in hand.