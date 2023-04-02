Ben White has never hidden the fact that he is not the biggest football fan, with the Arsenal star opting not to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile Gunners defender is a proven Premier League performer and senior international with England, but he does not live and breathe the game that pays his wages. White’s family were not really into football during his childhood, despite his obvious talent, and the 25-year-old continues to fill his spare time steering clear of live action – even when rivals for the English top-flight crown are in action.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by BBC Sport on whether he had taken the opportunity to catch a glimpse of City in action as they faced Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, White said: “I don’t watch football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Plenty inside the Arsenal camp will be keeping a close eye on City, as the Gunners attempt to wrestle the Premier League title away from the reigning champions, but White believes his laid-back approach could prove beneficial when attempting to keep emotions in check. He added: “There's a lot of noise going on outside, and everyone is just keeping it very quiet and just getting on with what we are doing. I don't really know what's right or wrong, I have never been in this position before. So we are just keeping quiet, heads down and working hard.”

WHAT NEXT? City eased past Liverpool 4-1 on Saturday lunchtime, but Arsenal delivered the perfect response to that triumph when posting victory by the same scoreline in their home date with Leeds – allowing Arteta’s side to restore their eight-point lead at the top of the table.