Ben Chilwell admits Chelsea 'inexperience' amid poor start to the season - but insists Mauricio Pochettino is working wonders

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have collected just four points from as many games in the Premier League this season, most recently losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge. That defeat leaves them eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City already and Chilwell feels he is one of the figures who must help carry the team to a higher level.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is such a young and new squad. It’s inexperienced in a way. There’s a new manager trying to impart his ideas and it is down to me and Reece [James, captain] to take on responsibility and be leaders in the group and guide the ship a little bit," he told reporters while on England duty. "Especially in the last few weeks in what could be seen as a bit of a tough time. I kind of just try to guide the ship through that, stay confident and know what talent we have in the squad. We are confident and also have a great manager. We are very aware [of what’s wrong] but confident we can turn it around very quickly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite their early season struggles, the England international has been amazed by coach Mauricio Pochettino's work since taking over at the helm in the summer.

"What the manager has come in and done is brilliant," he added. "We have all bought into what he is trying to do at the club. With such a young, exciting squad. I think it will be a good future. With a bit more patience, we will come good."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After international duty with England, Chilwell and his Blues team-mates will return to Premier League action with a game against Bournemouth on September 17.