Belgium vs Canada : Lineups and LIVE updates

Canada plays their first World Cup fixture in more than three decades as they cross-swords with Belgium's 'Golden Generation.'
The World Cup in Qatar could be the last chance for Belgium’s Golden Generation to justify the tag. The Red Devils have previously had slip-ups at major tournaments failing to lift a major tournament.
Despite possessing some of the greatest players in Belgium’s history, the current batch has faltered on numerous occasions. But a win against Canada could set the tone for Roberto Martinez’s squad who would once again depend on their midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne to showcase his talent on the biggest stage.
On the other hand, Canada’s rise as a footballing nation has just begun. The Canadian side possesses some big names as they will heavily rely on their star left-back Alphonso Davies as they would look to take the fight to Belgium. John Herdman’s team has looked solid defensively and has attacking threats like Jonathan David who could rip apart Belgium’s defense.
Belgium vs Canada confirmed line-ups
Belgium XI (3-4-2-1): Courtois; Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Catsagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, E Hazard; Batshuayi
Canada XI (3-4-2-1): Borjan; Johnston, Steven Vitoria, K Miller; Hoilett, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Laryea; Buchanan, Davies; David
Belgium's and Canada's next World Cup fixtures
Belgium will face Morocco next on the 27th of November at the Al Thumama Stadium while Canada will be up against the previous edition's runners-up Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium on the 27th of November.
