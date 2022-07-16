Bayern Munich reject claims that Ronaldo could replace departing Lewandowski

The German champions are preparing to part with one iconic forward, but they have no intention of bringing in another from Manchester United

Bayern Munich are preparing to part with Robert Lewandowski, after reaching an agreement with Barcelona, but that does not mean that they are about to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. The iconic Manchester United forward has been mooted as a possible successor to another global superstar at the Allianz Arena.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo is said to want out of Old Trafford as he seeks to play Champions League football and compete for major honours in 2022-23, but the Bundesliga title holders are eager to point out that the all-time great does not figure on their wish list.

Will Bayern Munich look to sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has told Sport1 of the rumours that continue to rage in Bavaria: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career.

“But again, that wasn’t and isn’t an issue for us.”

Why are Bayern prepared to pass on Ronaldo?

The German giants are about to find themselves without the prolific Lewandowski, who has spent eight memorable years on their books.

He has claimed a domestic crown in each of his campaigns with Bayern, while also helping them to Champions League glory in 2019-20.

He has plundered 344 goals for the club through 375 appearances, with Ronaldo and Lionel Messi the only men that can claim to have got close to that kind of output.

An opportunity is there for Ronaldo to be acquired, but Bayern are happy with their lot. They have drafted in Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer, while Serge Gnabry is close to committing to a new contract.

Bayern also have the likes of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller on their books, which suggests that they will not be short on firepower if another No.9 is not pursued before the next transfer deadline.

