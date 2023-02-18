Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann charged referee dressing room after Dayot Upamecano red card led to defeat

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says he went "too far" by storming the referee's dressing room after his side's defeat on Saturday.

Bayern lost 3-2 to Gladbach

Upamecano sent off early on

Coach charged into referee's dressing room

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann charged referee Tobias Welz's dressing room after the game against Borussia Monchengladbach to complain about the decision to send off Dayot Upamecano just eight minutes into the match for a foul on Alassane Plea. He also reportedly shouted "that's a joke, is he kidding me or what?" in the direction of the official.

WHAT THEY SAID: The coach told Sky: "Dayot touches Plea very lightly on the shoulder, but he doesn't hold him back and he doesn't make him lose his balance. Plea's shoulder hasn't moved an inch. There is no fault. OK, referees are human beings too, no problem. But it was not a red card."

Later, though, he took on a softer tone, saying: "Emotions are a part of sport. However I must apologise for my choice of words against the match official team of Tobias Welz. Unfortunately, I clearly went too far."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern went on to lose the game 3-2, with Lars Stindl, Jonas Hoffmann and Marcus Thuram among the goals for the hosts, while Eric Choupo-Moting and Marcus Thuram scored for Bayern. The defeat leaves them just one point clear of Union Berlin, who will go top of the table if they beat Schalke on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Nagelsmann's team have a top of the table clash coming up next week as they host Union Berlin.