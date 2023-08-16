'I came to Bayern Munich to feel the pressure' - Harry Kane takes accidental dig at Tottenham as he explains £100m Bundesliga move

Harry Kane says he's signed for Bayern Munich to 'feel the pressure of winning trophies' as he discussed his switch to the Bundesliga from Tottenham.

  • Kane signed for Bayern in £100m deal
  • Came off the bench in the DFL-Supercup defeat to RB Leipzig
  • Striker admits he joined Bayern for the 'pressure'

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to Sky Sports, Kane opened up on his first days as a Bayern Munich player and also the pressure that comes with playing for the German giants, accidentally firing a dig at his old side Spurs.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ultimately, it was to improve [on joining Bayern], to feel a new pressure of having to win titles every year, having to go far in the Champions League every year, and pushing myself to that limit," said Kane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old will, as he stated, feel a new kind of pressure from his years at Tottenham now that he's at one of the biggest sides in the world.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Harry Kane FC Bayern 2023Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Kane will likely make his full debut for Bayern this weekend, with the Bundesliga due to kick off on Saturday and Bayern playing Werder Bremen.

