Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn explains Julian Nagelsmann sacking as former goalkeeper highlights ‘less successful and less attractive’ style of football

Bayern Munich chairman Oliver Kahn has cited fluctuations in performance as the main reason for Julian Nagelsmann's sacking.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern officially parted ways with the 35-year-old on Friday, and replaced him with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Kahn spoke on the reasons for firing the manager in a club statement.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have come to the realization that the quality of our squad - despite the German championship last year - has shown itself less and less often.

"After the World Cup we played less and less successfully and attractively, the strong fluctuations in performance called our goals into question this season, but also beyond this season. That's why we've reacted now," Kahn said in a statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have been inconsistent since the World Cup, and find themselves trailing Borussia Dortmund in the league by one point. And once it was revealed that Tuchel was in contact with Tottenham about a potential vacancy in North London, the Bavarians struck.

WHAT NEXT? Tuchel has penned a two-and-a-half year deal that will keep him at the club until 2025. The Bavarians play Dortmund in Der Klassiker next week, and could slip four points behind the league leaders with a loss.