'He's doing outstanding work in Liverpool' - Bayern Munich boss Flick praises Klopp

The Reds were confirmed Premier League champions this week and the German boss was quick to give his compatriot credit

coach Hansi Flick has heaped praise on manager Jurgen Klopp following his side's Premier League title success.

Liverpool were crowned the winners of the English top-flight after suffered a 2-1 defeat to on Thursday, leaving the Reds 23 points clear with seven games left to play.

After their triumph last season, Klopp's men put an end to their 30-year wait for a domestic league title just over a week after Bayern secured an eighth consecutive victory.

Bayern boss Flick says he has congratulated his compatriot after the Anfield outfit were confirmed champions and says the coach deserves all the credit for all of his good work at the club.

"We already know each other and of course we congratulate each other," Flick said to reporters.

"He's doing an outstanding work in Liverpool. It's great to see how they play football. We are both very, very happy that we managed to win the league title."

Asked if Klopp should return to in the near future, the 53-year-old replied: "Only he can answer that. In the ranking of German coaches, he definitely belongs at the top. He has already done a great job in Dortmund and has now done a sensational job in Liverpool."

Klopp's former side , who he guided to consecutive Bundesliga crowns and a Champions League final, were also happy to pass on their congratulations, with sporting director Michael Zorc comparing him to boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

"Congratulations, Jurgen! You are the greatest. It's not for nothing that I have been calling you the Muhammad Ali of football for years," he said.

The club's managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke added: "To be champions in such a strong league as the English with so many top teams and so many matches before the end of the season is just outstanding.

"Jurgen has further developed the pressing system that he created in . With this latest success, he is one of the greatest coaches in the world."

Liverpool's first game as confirmed champions is on July 2 when they visit second-placed City.