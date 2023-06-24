Bayern Munich turn attentions to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong after giving up on Declan Rice transfer

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have turned their attention towards Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong after giving up on signing Declan Rice.

Bayern Munich want Frenkie De Jong

De Jong wants more playing time

Bayern also linked with a move for Kalvin Philipps

WHAT HAPPENED? The German champions reportedly want to add the Dutch international midfielder to their ranks to strengthen their midfield according to Sky Germany. He has a contract with the club until 2026. Bayern had been linked with West Ham's Rice but he now appears to have a straight choice between Manchester City and Arsenal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Jong did not regularly start for Barcelona under Xavi last season and with Ilkay Gundogan's arrival at the club being imminent, the Dutchman is unlikely to feature in the starting lineup regularly once again.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Along with De Jong, Bayern have also been linked with a move for out of favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips who started in just two Premier League games last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Bayern Munich are gearing up for pre-season as they prepare to defend their Bundesliga title.