Blow for Bayern Munich! Kyle Walker wants to stay at Man City and is in contract renewal negotiations

- Walker could yet renew City deal
- Bayern interested in £15m transfer
- Was unhappy at Champions League final snub
WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail claim Walker is keen to remain with the Premier League champions and is negotiating a contract extension, despite it having previously been thought the England full-back would leave this summer.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have been linked with a £15 million ($19m) transfer for the 33-year-old, who has been a mainstay for club and country since his 2017 move from Tottenham to City, winning five Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola.
AND WHAT'S MORE: It was claimed Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel was very keen to add Walker to his side's ranks, with the ex-Spurs and Sheffield United star reportedly frustrated after being left out of Guardiola's line-up for the Champions League final win over Inter. His City contract has one more year to run.
WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER? Nothing is yet resolved so it remains to be seen where Walker will be playing his club football as the 2023-24 season gets under way. In the short-term, he could feature for England against North Macedonia in Monday's Euro 2024 qualifier.