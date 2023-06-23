Bayern consider shock move for out-of-favour Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as alternative to Declan Rice

Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a shock move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips as a potential alternative to Declan Rice.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Bild, City midfielder Phillips has emerged as an unexpected target for Bayern Munich. Phillips, who joined City from Leeds for £42 million last summer, faces uncertainty over his future at the Etihad Stadium after a frustrating campaign. Despite City's successful treble-winning season, Phillips only started two Premier League games, both of which occurred after the title had been secured.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The German club share a strong relationship with Phillips' agency, CAA Stellar which could help facilitate the move. Moreover, City aim to secure the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham, and if they beat Arsenal in the race, then Phillips' potential departure could became a serious option. The midfielder, who scored his first goal for England this week during their victory over North Macedonia, is eager for more playing time next season in a bid to secure his place in the national team. Meanwhile, West Ham have also expressed interest in Phillips as part of a potential deal involving Rice moving to Manchester City.

AND WHAT'S MORE: As the England international looks to continue his development and secure regular playing time, he may view a move to Bayern as an enticing option, should it materialise. However, he will face competition from Konrad Laimer who joined the Bundesliga champions on a free transfer from RB Leipzig.

WHAT NEXT? If Bayern can secure the services of Phillips, it would provide them with an alternative midfield option after they missed out on Rice. Whereas, for Manchester City, the potential departure of Phillips could hinge on whether they land Rice. Although the Sky Blues remain confident of matching West Ham's demands for the midfielder, it has been reported that Rice prefers a move to Arsenal as he wants to stay in London with his family and is also an admirer of Mikel Arteta.