Bayern confirm €35m deal for World Cup winner Pavard

Bayern Munich have confirmed that France's World Cup-winning right-back Benjamin Pavard will join them in July 2019.

The Bundesliga club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic announced the news on Wednesday, with Bayern having activated the Stuttgart defender's €35 million (£31m/$40m) release clause.

Pavard emerged as one of the stars of France's World Cup triumph in Russia, playing in six matches over the course of the tournament, including the full 90 minutes in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.

Salihamidzic said: "I can confirm that Benjamin Pavard will join us on a five-year deal from 1st July 2019."

