Bayer Leverkusen vow to fight to keep Diaby amid Newcastle transfer rumours

Bayer Leverkusen have sought to warn suitors off their most prized assets heading towards the summer transfer window, with the Bundesliga outfit making it clear that they intend to keep the likes of Moussa Diaby on their books.

Newcastle are among those said to be casting admiring glances in the direction of a France international winger that has previously spent time with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Magpies have money to spend as they piece together ambitious plans under new ownership, but Leverkusen will not be sanctioning any sales without a fight.

What has been said?

Leverkusen’s sporting director, Simon Rolfes, has told Kicker of the interest being shown in star turns such as Diaby: “Moussa is an important building block. We want to grow as a team and as a club.

“We'll try to keep our best players.”

How much would Diaby cost?

The highly-rated 22-year-old has been in Germany since completing a switch from PSG in June 2019.

He broke into double figures in terms of goals scored last season, while also contributing 13 assists across 43 appearances in all competitions.

Diaby is already up to 15 goals in the current campaign, while teeing up a further nine efforts for grateful team-mates.

Such creative qualities do not come cheap and Leverkusen are under no pressure to sell as they have the Frenchman tied to a contract through to 2025.

There is no exit clause within that agreement and recent reports have suggested that Bundesliga heavyweights would demand upwards of €100 million (£82m/$109m) if any deal were to be done for Diaby.

Article continues below

That asking price is intended to act as a deterrent, forcing interested parties to look elsewhere, but Newcastle will not be easily dissuaded from entering into talks.

Eddie Howe’s side have started to pull away from relegation danger in the Premier League and are ready to splash the cash when another recruitment window opens in a bid to move back into contention for European qualification.

Further reading