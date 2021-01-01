Barcelona vs Orense: How to watch Ecuador Serie A matches

The Guayaquil side sit at the top of the table after recording three consecutive victories at the start of the season

Serie A is the top level of football in Ecuador, with 16 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started Friday.

The new campaign will be divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase.

The two victors will then advance to the finals in order to dispute the title of champion at the end of the year.

How to watch Barcelona vs Orense

Barcelona beat out Guayaquil arch-rivals Emelec in the Second stage of the 2020 season to book their place in the final against LDU Quito, who ran out winners in the first half of the year.

Both legs of the finals ended in stalemate, and Barcelona eventually triumphed 3-1 on penalties to lift their first Serie A crown since 2016.

They seem to have picked up where they left off this term too, sitting joint-top alongside Emelec with maximum points from their opening three matches.

Orense are also unbeaten so far in 2021, having started the season with victory over Independiente del Valle before recording back-to-back draws in their last two outings.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 14 4pm/7pm Barcelona vs Orense Fanatiz

What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 14 1:30pm/4:30pm 9 de Octubre vs Olmedo Fanatiz

