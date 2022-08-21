Barcelona transfer talk no distraction for Bernardo Silva as Man City exit rumours rage on

The Portuguese playmaker has seen a move to Camp Nou speculated on, but he continues to do the business for the Premier League champions

Bernardo Silva will not allow speculation regarding his future to become a distraction, with a man being heavily linked with Barcelona insisting that he is “very focused” on life at Manchester City. The Portugal international playmaker has grown accustomed to seeing questions asked of his future at the Etihad Stadium.

He has considered a move in the past, but the 28-year-old remains an important part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Premier League champions and highlighted his value to that cause once again when grabbing an important equaliser in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle.

Will Bernardo Silva leave Man City for Barcelona?

Guardiola has stated on a regular basis that he intends to retain Silva’s services, with the man himself telling BBC Sport when asked about his situation in the current transfer window: “I'm happy.

“I'm doing my best to help the club. I'm very focused here.”

Is Silva happy with Man City’s form?

The English title holders had to dig deep to take a point from a testing trip to St James’ Park, with the hosts hitting back from falling a goal behind to lead 3-1 in the 54th minute.

Erling Haaland dragged Guardiola’s side back into the game, before Silva restored parity in the 64th minute.

He concedes that City were not at their best against Newcastle, but feels positive progress is being made at the start of the 2022-23 campaign and that a side accustomed to competing for major honours is in a good place.

Silva said of a six-goal thriller on Tyneside: “It was a very intense game. We started very well. The first 15 minutes were ours. My perception on the pitch was that we started attacking too quick.

“When we start playing like this and it's too quick it's better for the opponents. The last 25 or 30 minutes of the first half were very tough. They could have scored more than twice in that time.

“Overall we played quite well but not controlling their counter-attacks and runners. You'll suffer and that's what happened today.

“We knew how tough it is to come here. The atmosphere is great. It's a very physical team. They've been great over the last few months. They're in a great state of mind with very positive energy.

“We should have controlled the game better than we did today.

“We scored the third goal in the 64th minute. It was very early. I'm a bit disappointed we didn't score the fourth. But still a good reaction from the team.

“Not a perfect game but we take the point. It is what it is. Seven points from three games isn't bad.”