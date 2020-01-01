‘Barcelona’s Suarez sale is risky business’ – Juventus agreement has Rivaldo calling for striker signing

The Blaugrana legend is surprised to see a Uruguayan frontman being allowed to leave, with Ronald Koeman needing to land another goalscorer

’s decision to move on from Luis Suarez is “risky”, says Rivaldo, with Ronald Koeman urged to “prioritise the signing of a new striker”.

The Liga giants are in the process of opening a new era at Camp Nou after former fan favourite Koeman was handed the managerial reins, with the Dutchman looking to put his own stamp on a squad inherited from Quique Setien.

He has deemed experienced Uruguayan frontman Suarez to be surplus to requirements.

The South American has been informed that he is free to move on, with Serie A giants Juventus moving quickly to the front of a queue of suitors.

Rivaldo is surprised to see the Blaugrana writing off a player who has netted 198 times through 283 appearances for the club and hopes a suitable successor in the number nine role is being lined up.

The legendary Brazilian told Betfair: “Barcelona is going through a transitional phase with a new manager and players arriving and leaving, so Ronald Koeman will need time to instil his way of doing things.

“Last season wasn't easy so it's best for the team to forget that and focus on new goals. Barcelona have great players and the harmony in the locker room will improve.

“That said, it was risky to sell Luis Suarez and, in the next few weeks, Barcelona will need to prioritise the signing of a new striker.

“Rumours say they're looking for Memphis Depay. He is a great player, with plenty of experience, but he's not an out-and-out striker, which is what they need.

“Even if Koeman wants to try playing without a number nine, the club needs to sign a first-rate striker.”

While moving on from Suarez, Barcelona have been able to keep talismanic club captain Lionel Messi on their books, with the Argentine having revealed to Goal that exit thoughts are being shelved for now.

They also have a number of promising youngsters on their books, with big things expected of Ansu Fati.

The 17-year-old has already seen competitive outings for the Liga giants and , opening his goal account with both, but Rivaldo is eager to avoid seeing pressure piled onto a player who is still learning his trade.

He added: “The youngster Ansu Fati impressed while playing very well and scoring for Spain this week, so the press is already saying he can become a regular starter at Barcelona.

“Koeman will give him chances to shine this season, but Fati is only 17 and it's important the club don't put too much pressure on him.

“Fati needs time and space to keep improving. He has a bright future ahead, but things have to go slowly without trying to rush his breakthrough. Barca has to be careful with him.”